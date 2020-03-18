UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Europe Now Affected By COVID-19 As Montenegrin Prime Minister Reports First Two Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

All Europe Now Affected by COVID-19 as Montenegrin Prime Minister Reports First Two Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) There are no European countries left with no cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), since the first two cases have been registered in Montenegro, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Montenegrin government decided to introduce large-scale measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread into the country: to close educational facilities for 15 days starting on March 16, to cancel all the public events, to limit citizens' travel to several countries and to impose medical control over those arriving from there.

"These are women, one of them was born in 1948 and another one in 1973, both have previously visited regions affected by the epidemics," Markovic said at an urgent press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March Women All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

52 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

52 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

52 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.