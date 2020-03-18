All Europe Now Affected by COVID-19 as Montenegrin Prime Minister Reports First Two Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) There are no European countries left with no cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), since the first two cases have been registered in Montenegro, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Montenegrin government decided to introduce large-scale measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread into the country: to close educational facilities for 15 days starting on March 16, to cancel all the public events, to limit citizens' travel to several countries and to impose medical control over those arriving from there.

"These are women, one of them was born in 1948 and another one in 1973, both have previously visited regions affected by the epidemics," Markovic said at an urgent press conference.