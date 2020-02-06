UrduPoint.com
All Evacuees From Wuhan In Russia's Tyumen In Sound Health - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

All Russian and foreign nationals, evacuated from the coronavirus-hotbed Chinese city of Wuhan to the Tyumen city east of the Ural mountains in the center-south of Russia for a 14-day quarantine, currently feel well with no signs of infection, the local health department said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) All Russian and foreign nationals, evacuated from the coronavirus-hotbed Chinese city of Wuhan to the Tyumen city east of the Ural mountains in the center-south of Russia for a 14-day quarantine, currently feel well with no signs of infection, the local health department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia arranged two flights to Wuhan and retrieved a total of 144 people, among them both Russian and foreign citizens. They were taken to a remote facility in a forest area some 17 miles from Tyumen to undergo a standard two-week quarantine.

"All Russians and foreigners that were evacuated from Wuhan on February 5 and placed in quarantine in the sanatorium outside Tyumen feel well and have not displayed any symptoms of infection," Tyumen region health department said.

�As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continues spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and with no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.

