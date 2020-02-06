All Russian and foreign nationals, evacuated from the coronavirus-hotbed Chinese city of Wuhan to the Tyumen city east of the Ural mountains in the center-south of Russia for a 14-day quarantine, currently feel well with no signs of infection, the local health department said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Russia arranged two flights to Wuhan and retrieved a total of 144 people, among them both Russian and foreign citizens. They were taken to a remote facility in a forest area some 17 miles from Tyumen to undergo a standard two-week quarantine.

"All Russians and foreigners that were evacuated from Wuhan on February 5 and placed in quarantine in the sanatorium outside Tyumen feel well and have not displayed any symptoms of infection," Tyumen region health department said.

As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continues spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and with no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.