All five former Memphis police officers indicted following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) All five former Memphis police officers indicted following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.

Former officers Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin were each released on $350,000 bonds, jail records show, while Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr were released on 250,000 bonds.

It is unclear at this time who posted the bonds, as no information about the posters was included in the records.

On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two separate altercations with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, leading to Nichols being taken to a Memphis hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.� The body cam footage of the incidents is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 pm on Friday.