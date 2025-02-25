'All Eyes On Arctic': Canada Boosts Its Northern Force
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Yellowknife, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In the mess hall of a Canadian military base a few hundred kilometers south of the Artic Circle, Brigadier-General Daniel Riviere pointed to a map highlighting the region that is becoming a national priority.
"All eyes are on the Arctic today," said Riviere, who heads the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Task Force North.
Thawing ice caused by climate change is opening up the Arctic and creating access to oil and gas resources, in addition to minerals and fish.
That has created a new strategic reality for Canada, as nations with Arctic borders like the United States and Russia intensify their focus on the region.
China, which is not an Arctic power, sees the area as "a new crossroads of the world," the United States warned in the final weeks of president Joe Biden's administration.
Ottawa has responded by announcing plans to reinforce its military and diplomatic presence in the Arctic, part of a broader effort to assert its sovereignty in a region that accounts for 40 percent of Canadian territory and 75 percent of its coastline.
Canada needs to act now because "the Northwest Passage will become a main artery of trade," Riviere said, referring to the Arctic connection between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Plans to bolster Canada's Arctic presence include deploying new patrol ships, destroyers, icebreakers and submarines capable of operating under the ice cap, in addition to more planes and drones to monitor and defend territory.
