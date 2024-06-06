Open Menu

All Eyes On Mbappe As France Aim To Live Up To Euro 2024 Billing

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) France head into Euro 2024 as quite possibly the standout candidates to lift the trophy but their prospects may to a large extent depend on Kylian Mbappe not being distracted by his club future.

Mbappe's long goodbye from Paris Saint-Germain and switch to Real Madrid have dominated headlines in France and Spain in recent months.

The 25-year-old's presence for PSG over the last three months of the season could no longer be taken for granted and he did not look at his sharpest in his final appearances for the French champions.

However, he still scored 44 club goals in the campaign just finished and France coach Didier Deschamps has no doubt that his captain will be firing on all cylinders at the European Championship.

