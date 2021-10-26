UrduPoint.com

All Flights To, From Khartoum Airport In Sudan Suspended From October 26-30

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:53 PM

All Flights to, From Khartoum Airport in Sudan Suspended From October 26-30

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights to and from Khartoum from October 26-30, the Khartoum International Airport said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights to and from Khartoum from October 26-30, the Khartoum International Airport said on Tuesday.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has published a notice to pilots about the suspension of all flights to and from Khartoum International Airport, starting today, October 26 and until 02:00 on October 30 local time," the airport said on Facebook.

