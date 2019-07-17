All-for-All Prisoner Exchange to Return 50 People to Kiev, 101 People to Donbas - DPR

Self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday urged Kiev authorities to exchange prisoners using the "all-for-all" formula as soon as possible, Kiev asked for six weeks to prepare the final list, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) ombudswoman, Darya Morozova, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday urged Kiev authorities to exchange prisoners using the "all-for-all" formula as soon as possible, Kiev asked for six weeks to prepare the final list, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) ombudswoman, Darya Morozova, told Sputnik.

"Today, the Donbas republics have extended an offer to urgently make an 'all-for-all' exchange of detainees," Morozova said after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

According to Morozova, According to her, it has been confirmed so far that there are 101 people wanted by Donetsk on the Kiev-controlled territory, while there are 50 people wanted by Kiev on the territory of the DPR.