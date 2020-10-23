UrduPoint.com
All Foreign Fighters Should Leave Libya Within Three Months - UN Mission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission have agreed, as they signed a ceasefire, that all foreign fighters should withdraw from the country within three months, Stephanie Williams, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission have agreed, as they signed a ceasefire, that all foreign fighters should withdraw from the country within three months, Stephanie Williams, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said on Friday.

"The parties agreed that all military units and armed groups on the frontlines shall return to their camps. This shall be accompanied by the departure of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from all Libyan territories, land, air and sea, within a maximum period of three months from today. The ceasefire does not apply to UN-designated terrorist groups," Williams said at a press conference.

