All Foreign Troops Should Leave Syria, Only Russia's Presence Legal - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

All Foreign Troops Should Leave Syria, Only Russia's Presence Legal - Kremlin

All the foreign troops should be withdrawn from Syria, as only Russian forces' presence in the country is legitimate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that "a small number" of US troops will remain in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) All the foreign troops should be withdrawn from Syria, as only Russian forces' presence in the country is legitimate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that "a small number" of US troops will remain in Syria.

"As for US soldiers' presence in Syria, our stand is well-known: only Russian forces are present on the Syrian territory legally, more specifically, at the request of the Syrian leadership," Peskov told reporters.

All the foreign troops should leave Syria, the spokesman stressed.

"This is a position that Moscow and Damascus share. This is a priority goal, after full political settlement," Peskov added.

