All Foreigners Entering Latvia to Be Obligated to Register Starting July 16 - Government

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) All foreigners arriving in Latvia using international airlines will be required to register by filling out a form starting July 16, the country's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the document, the decision was made at an extraordinary session of the Latvian parliament and aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"From July 16, every traveler who arrived in Latvia using the services of an international carrier will be registered," the statement reads.

Initially, a paper questionnaire will available, but an electronic system will be developed and implemented within a few days. The data will be transmitted to the responsible agencies and stored for a maximum of 14 days.

Over the past 24 hours, Latvia has registered four COVID-19 cases, two of which were imported. The overall number of cases in the country is 1,178.