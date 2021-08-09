All Forest Fires in Turkey Under Control Except for 2 in Mugla Province - Minister

All the wildfires in Turkey were either extinguished or brought under control, except for two fires still raging the south-western province of Mugla, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) All the wildfires in Turkey were either extinguished or brought under control, except for two fires still raging the south-western province of Mugla, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Monday.

"All the forest fires in our country are under control, except for the fires in Mugla's Milas and Koycegiz, we continue effort to extinguish these fires," Pakdemirli said.