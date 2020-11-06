All the chemical formulas of substances that Western laboratories claim to have found in the samples of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and that could help clarify the biochemical nature of his alleged poisoning were redacted in a report distributed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) All the chemical formulas of substances that Western laboratories claim to have found in the samples of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and that could help clarify the biochemical nature of his alleged poisoning were redacted in a report distributed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, in response to its numerous questions about what was happening around Navalny, it was always directed from the OPCW to Berlin, Paris and Stockholm, and vice versa. Only in a month � on October 6 � the OPCW Technical Secretariat announced that two laboratories certified by the organization found cholinesterase inhibitor biomarkers in Navalny's blood and urine. This substance's structural characteristics are similar to toxic chemicals enlisted in the Annex on Chemicals to Chemical Weapons Convention. This cholinesterase inhibitor itself is not included in the annex, the ministry recalled.

"On October 16, with Berlin's permission, the OPCW distributed a report, in which all chemical formulas that could help clarify the biochemical nature of Navalny's alleged poisoning were carefully erased," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that it would take experienced specialists at least two weeks to conduct detailed tests for the presence of this kind of substance.

Meanwhile, German military chemists, who used to claim they had no knowledge about the structure of Novichok nerve agent, confirmed in nine days that they found the substance's traces.

"It is also quite revealing that right after Germany, 'breakthrough' achievements in the field of combat chemistry were demonstrated by France and Sweden, whose military laboratories began to study biological samples transferred to them by their German colleagues as recently as September 4. It took them no more than 10 days to do this, and on September 14, they announced results similar to the result of German military chemists. And this despite the fact that one or two years ago, both publicly 'swore' that they did not have sufficient expertise to synthesize Novichok," the ministry added.

The Russian opposition politician fell ill in August on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had found traces of Novichok in his system, although Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while he was being treated in Russia.