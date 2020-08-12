All fuel removed from tanks of stricken ship off Mauritius coast: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Port Louis, Mauritius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Salvage crews have successfully pumped all the fuel from the tanks of a ship which ran aground off Mauritius, the prime minister said Tuesday, preventing another massive oil spill into the pristine waters.

"All the fuel has been pumped from the reservoirs," said Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, adding that about 100 tonnes remained elsewhere on board the ship.