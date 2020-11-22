All G20 Countries, Including Turkey, Agreed on Final Communique - Saudi Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) All G20 countries, including Turkey, have agreed to Sunday's final declaration adopted after a two-day summit, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud told reporters that there would be a separate statement from Turkey outlining its views on the declaration.

"The communique has been approved unanimously. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince said before the concluding remarks by His Majesty [King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud], Turkey wanted to make sure that their voice is heard.

We have agreed on this at the energy ministers' meeting, and a presidency statement has been issued. We are issuing the same just to make sure that Turkey's voice is heard. However, in relation to the communique itself, it has been agreed by everyone, including Turkey," Al-Jadaan told a press conference after the summit when asked what specifically Turkey opposed in the declaration.

Saudi Arabia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, chaired the two-day online summit.