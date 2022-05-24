UrduPoint.com

All G7 Countries Support Candidacy Of Hiroshima For Holding 2023 Summit - Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 01:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) All G7 member countries have supported holding the group's summit in Hiroshima next year, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"At the next year's G7 summit, it is important to demonstrate a strong condemnation of violence, aggression, nuclear intimidation, changing the world order. In this sense, it was decided that Hiroshima is the most suitable city for commitments in defense of peace. The government has decided to hold a summit in Hiroshima. President Biden has welcomed the decision. All the G7 countries have come to an understanding, we have received support from all the members," Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Tokyo that Japan intends to conduct next year's G7 summit in the city of Hiroshima, and Biden has endorsed the city as the venue for the 2023 summit.

In 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and August 9, respectively. The atomic bomb code-named "Little Boy" killed about 140,000 residents of Hiroshima city, while another, called "Fat Man" claimed the lives of some 70,000 people in Nagasaki. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the only attacks with nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

