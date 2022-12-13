All Groups in EU Parliament Agree to Remove Vice President Over Bribery Scandal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Leaders of all political groups in the European Parliament have agreed to remove its Vice President, Eva Kaili, from her position over the recent bribery scandal, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The agreement to dismiss Greece's Kaili is now pending a vote at a plenary session, the news agency said.

Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Persian Gulf state.

On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home. The politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

On Monday, Belgian police also searched the parliament building in Brussels as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.