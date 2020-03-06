UrduPoint.com
All Groups In State Duma Supporting Constitutional Amendments Proposed By Putin - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All political groups in the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (State Duma) are supporting the constitutional amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin, State Duma's Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Putin on Friday.

"Your changes are supported by all the political groups. We believe that they are reflecting the needs of the society as much as possible," Volodin said during Putin's meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

