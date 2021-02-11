All Hope Lost as South Africa hosts State of the Nation Address

This year's State of the Nation Address in South Africa will take place virtually, and unlike previously this one will be far cheaper while most of the costs will be directed to internet connectivity costs

The Speaker of parliament Thandi Modise has stated that this year's address might cost in the regions of R100 000 (6, 8 USD). Parliamentary Spokesman Moloto Mothapo said parliament has worked very hard throughout the years to reduce the State Of The Nations address budget due to the hardships the country finds itself in.

"We have to be sensitive to our conditions and use the national purse for the work it's intended to do. In previous years we would spend about R8 million (543 USD). Last year we reduced significantly to R2, 5 million (169 USD) and this year we have scaled down significantly to R100 000," Mothapo said.

The address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa takes place on the 31st anniversary of former President Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

In a statement, the South African parliament said that the 2021 SONA "comes at a time of great anxiety and hardship, as South Africa and the world fights the deadly COVID-19."

"The address is an opportunity for the President to speak to the nation about a variety of domestic and global issues. It's also an opportunity to update the nation on progress with government's existing commitments and key plans for the year ahead."

Parliament said sitting will be hybrid, with limited numbers of Members of Parliament distinguished guests and media in the National Assembly Chamber and others linking up through virtual platforms. A total number of 50 people are expected in the sitting. The theme for the address remains as, "Following up on our commitments - making your future work better.

But, the leader of the United Democratic Movement Batntu Holomisa told Sputnik that the state has no money and therefore it will be promises as usual.

"Our only hope is that we go back to level one lockdown. We can't be subjected to guess work by cabinet and scientists. They are not serious. President Cyril Ramaphosa had promised to give employment to 100 000 children in the country by now and that hasn't taken off," Holomisa said.

Economists in the country say President Cyril Ramaphosa should focus on addressing the crisis in the country's education system and the staggering unemployment rate that currently stands at 30-point-eight percent.

The South African Federation of Trade Union Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi feels strong about the unemployment issue.

"We have grown more permissive than before! Unemployment has climbed to 34% of 11 million with over 50% of black women unemployed and youth unemployment levels the worst in the world. With poverty now afflicting 70% of the population and inequalities greatest ever you cannot blame us for dismissing today's State Of The Nation as non-event.� There will be no solutions of these problems tonight! We will hear the same old and tired noise of empty promises and justification of austerity and neoliberalism," Vavi said.

Mothapo told Sputnik that in so far as the address is concerned things are fine on their side. He said South Africa is ready to host the first ever hybrid address and arrangements are in order.

"We will start off by switching the candle light in remembrance of those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19," said Mothapo. Mothapo ended by reassuring Sputnik that South Africans will be inspired and given hope as government plans to get the country out of the rut it has sunk into.