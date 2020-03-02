All Hostages From Mall in Philippines Freed - Reports

All hostages at a shopping mall in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines were freed, the CNN Philippines reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) All hostages at a shopping mall in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines were freed, the CNN Philippines reported Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an armed former guard at the mall took about 30 people hostage.

Almost all of the hostages were reportedly working in the center. One person was injured and hospitalized.

The gunman reportedly asked for contact with media and former co-workers. The management of the security team where he used to work apologized and offered to resign.