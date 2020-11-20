UrduPoint.com
All Hostages Released In Tbilisi, Police Detain Attacker - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

The Georgian police on Friday detained an attacker who entered an office of a microfinancing organization in Tbilisi and freed all nine hostages, the chief of the city's police, Vazha Siradze, told reporters

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Georgian police on Friday detained an attacker who entered an office of a microfinancing organization in Tbilisi and freed all nine hostages, the chief of the city's police, Vazha Siradze, told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Georgian Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported that the police operation was over after all hostages were released.

"The operation ended successfully ... all hostages were released, the armed invader was detained," Siradze said.

