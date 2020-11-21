UrduPoint.com
All Hostages Released In Tbilisi, Police Detain Attacker - Police Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:10 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Georgian police on Friday detained an attacker who stormed an office of a microfinancing organization in Tbilisi, and freed all hostages, the chief of the city's police, Vazha Siradze, told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Georgian Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported that the police operation was over after all hostages were released.

"The operation ended successfully ... all hostages were released, the armed invader was detained," Siradze said.

In a press release following the operation, the Georgian Interior Ministry said that the perpetrator held 17 people hostage inside the office, almost a double of the nine originally reported by media and subsequently confirmed by the police.

"In the afternoon, the gunman broke into the office of one of the microfinancing organizations on the Akaki Tsereteli avenue in Tbilisi and took 17 hostages," the ministry said, adding that the attacker freed people after hours-long negotiations with the police.

The ministry also said that no one got injured during the incident.

