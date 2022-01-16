All Hostages Safely Released From Colleyville Synagogue - Texas Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott says all hostages have been released from the synagogue in Colleyville.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott wrote on Twitter.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram daily reported citing US Representative (Texas, Republican) Beth Van Duyne that the hostage-taker is dead.

According to the newspaper, an apparent explosion and gunfire were heard at the synagogue.

Earlier, the Colleyville Police Department said that one male hostage had been released from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, uninjured and did not require any medical attention.