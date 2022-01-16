UrduPoint.com

All Hostages Safely Released From Colleyville Synagogue - Texas Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 09:00 AM

All Hostages Safely Released From Colleyville Synagogue - Texas Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott says all hostages have been released from the synagogue in Colleyville.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott wrote on Twitter.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram daily reported citing US Representative (Texas, Republican) Beth Van Duyne that the hostage-taker is dead.

According to the newspaper, an apparent explosion and gunfire were heard at the synagogue.

Earlier, the Colleyville Police Department said that one male hostage had been released from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Related Topics

Dead Police Governor Israel Twitter Male Van All From

Recent Stories

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

9 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

9 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

8 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.