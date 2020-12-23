UrduPoint.com
All Interested Poles Can Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccination Starting January 15 - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

All Interested Poles Can Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccination Starting January 15 - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Polish citizens who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to register for vaccination from January 15, Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

The first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered to Poland on December 26. Doctors, teachers, pensioners, police officers and people from risk groups will be vaccinated first starting December 27.

"We will start on January 15. We have already prepared a hotline with the number 989, where you can make an appointment.

But you can also register through other channels: in a clinic or through an electronic form, which will also be available on websites. All these methods will be launched on January 15," Niedzielski said on Polskie Radio.

According to the minister, the first batch of 10,000 doses of the vaccine will be distributed among 72 hospitals.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Poland is at 1,226,883 and more than 26,000 patients have died.

