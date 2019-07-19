UrduPoint.com
All Iranian Drones Return From Persian Gulf, Strait Of Hormuz To Their Bases- Armed Forces

All Iranian drones have returned from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to their bases, the Iranian Armed Forces's spokesman, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, said on Friday amid reports about an Iranian drone being downed by the United States in the Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) All Iranian drones have returned from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to their bases, the Iranian Armed Forces's spokesman, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, said on Friday amid reports about an Iranian drone being downed by the United States in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Despite [US President Donald] Trump's void allegations, all Iranian drones performing reconnaissance and control activities in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have returned to their bases in integrity," Shekarchi said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday that an Iranian drone had come within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by US forces in a defensive action. Trump characterized Iran's move as the latest hostile and provocative action against vessels operating in international waters and added that the United States had the right to defend itself. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran had no information about this incident.

