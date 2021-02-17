UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Iraqi Actors Should Agree On 'Code Of Conduct' Ahead Of Elections - UN Special Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

All Iraqi Actors Should Agree on 'Code of Conduct' Ahead of Elections - UN Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday called on all Iraqi actors to agree on a code of conduct that would allow for holding a safe and credible general elections planned for October 10.

"For credible elections to take place, it is imperative that parties and candidates operate in a free and safe environment," Hennis-Plasschaert said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"I call on all parties, stakeholders and authorities to come together, to agree on a 'code of conduct' and to allow all Iraqi candidates to operate freely - irrespective of ethnicity, gender, language, religion, belief or background," she said.

Hennis-Plasschaert said any Iraqi wishing to participate in the October 10 elections must be able to do so without fearing intimidation, attack, abduction or assassination.

The Special Representative pointed out to the UN Security Council that an invitation was sent by the Iraqi government in November to observe the elections, when the initial plan was to hold the vote on June 6.

"I understand that a decision has not yet been made, but I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of obtaining clarity," Hennis-Plasschaert said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Vote Iraq June October November All Government

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

29 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

29 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

1 hour ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

51 minutes ago

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

51 minutes ago

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug f ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.