All Iraqi Actors Should Agree on 'Code of Conduct' Ahead of Elections - UN Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday called on all Iraqi actors to agree on a code of conduct that would allow for holding a safe and credible general elections planned for October 10.

"For credible elections to take place, it is imperative that parties and candidates operate in a free and safe environment," Hennis-Plasschaert said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"I call on all parties, stakeholders and authorities to come together, to agree on a 'code of conduct' and to allow all Iraqi candidates to operate freely - irrespective of ethnicity, gender, language, religion, belief or background," she said.

Hennis-Plasschaert said any Iraqi wishing to participate in the October 10 elections must be able to do so without fearing intimidation, attack, abduction or assassination.

The Special Representative pointed out to the UN Security Council that an invitation was sent by the Iraqi government in November to observe the elections, when the initial plan was to hold the vote on June 6.

"I understand that a decision has not yet been made, but I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of obtaining clarity," Hennis-Plasschaert said.