All Israeli Diplomatic Missions Worldwide To Reopen November 1 After Strike

Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:00 AM

All Israeli Diplomatic Missions Worldwide to Reopen November 1 After Strike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Israeli diplomatic missions around the world will resume work on November 1 following a short strike, the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

 All Israeli embassies and consulates around the world closed down on Wednesday as diplomats went on strike in a dispute with the Finance Ministry over decision to impose a tax on expense stipends paid to staff members, if they are not backed by receipts.

"The strike is over, all embassies will be open tomorrow," the ministry's press service said.

According to the press service, a court has ruled that the parties involved, namely the Finance Ministry and the Trade Union of the Foreign Ministry Employees, must find a solution to this controversial issue within 25 days.

