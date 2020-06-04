Any educational institutions in Israel where at least one case of coronavirus has been detected will be quarantined, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press service said on Thursday amid the surge in infections in schools

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Any educational institutions in Israel where at least one case of coronavirus has been detected will be quarantined, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press service said on Thursday amid the surge in infections in schools.

Israel saw at the end of May an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, mainly in schools. A total of 42 schools were locked down for quarantine. Due to the increase in the incidence rate, on May 30, mobile checkpoints for COVID-19 tests reopened.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation today on the education system with Education Minister Yoav Galant and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. It was determined that any educational institution in which a case of morbidity is found - will be closed," the press service wrote on Twitter.

A week ago the country lifted the last serious restrictions associated with the coronavirus. Cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and swimming pools reopened.