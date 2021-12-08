All Issues in Mediterranean Sea Should be Resolved Via Dialogue - Putin

All issues in the Mediterranean Sea should be resolved via dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) All issues in the Mediterranean Sea should be resolved via dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We presume that all the issues that arise there, sometimes complex issues, will be resolved in the course of a dialogue," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.