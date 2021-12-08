All Issues In Mediterranean Sea Should Be Resolved Via Dialogue - Putin
Wed 08th December 2021
All issues in the Mediterranean Sea should be resolved via dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
"We presume that all the issues that arise there, sometimes complex issues, will be resolved in the course of a dialogue," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.