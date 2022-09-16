UrduPoint.com

All Issues Related To Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:09 PM

All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) All issues related to the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey have been closed, and all documents have been signed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There were certain issues related to the organization of the construction process itself.

As far as I know, all these issues have been closed. Yesterday, the final documents were signed to regulate all relations between the parties to this large grandiose construction project," Putin said during his meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand.

