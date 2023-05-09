All Issues Related to Consular Access to Gershkovich Considered - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) All issues related to consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, are being considered by the Russian side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"All requests for a consular visit to Evan Gershkovich are considered by our relevant services, structures, in a calm working manner, regardless of the attempts of the Americans to exert pressure," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Russia sees "only attempts to put pressure and make threats" from the US side.