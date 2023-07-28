All Issues With Ukraine Should Be Resolved Via Negotiations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that all issues should be resolved via negotiations when commenting on the situation in Ukraine and NATO expansion, adding that the other side refuses to engage in talks.

"We are already talking about this, we can still discuss the situation related to the conflict in Ukraine, but we, of course, agree with you that all contradictions should be resolved during negotiations, but the problem is that they refuse to negotiate with us," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian president added that security threats from NATO and the United States are the reason behind the conflict.

"They, I repeat once again, refuse to negotiate on ensuring equal security for everyone, including Russia. And Ukraine itself, or rather the current Ukrainian regime, refuses to negotiate, it was officially announced," Putin said.