All Italian airports can reopen on June 3: minister

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :All Italian airports can reopen from June 3 in another step to easing the country's coronavirus lockdown, the transport minister said on Wednesday.

"It will be possible to reopen all airports from June 3, when regional and international transfers will be allowed again," minister Paola De Micheli told lawmakers.