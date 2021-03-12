All Italy to Become COVID-19 'Red Zone' for Easter Holidays - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Italy is going to tighten coronavirus restrictions from March 15 and introduce the toughest nationwide lockdown for Easter holidays, national media reported, citing the draft of a decree that is supposed to be adopted later on Friday.

The Italian cabinet is currently meeting to decide on new COVID-19 measures. The decree is expected to come into force on Monday and last until April 6.

In "orange zones," visits to private houses will be allowed only for two persons not living there, and only within the single municipality, La Stampa reported, citing the draft.

The curfew from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., which has been in place for months, will remain.

For Easter holidays, from April 3-5, the whole country ” except for "white" regions ” will be a "red zone."

At the moment, only Sardinia is considered to be a "white zone."

The "red zone" for Easter holidays would mean that people would be banned from leaving home for any reasons other than emergency, grocery shopping or health issues.

The same restrictions were in place in Italy during Christmas holidays.