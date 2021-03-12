UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Italy To Become COVID-19 'Red Zone' For Easter Holidays - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

All Italy to Become COVID-19 'Red Zone' for Easter Holidays - Reports

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Italy is going to tighten coronavirus restrictions from March 15 and introduce the toughest nationwide lockdown for Easter holidays, national media reported, citing the draft of a decree that is supposed to be adopted later on Friday.

The Italian cabinet is currently meeting to decide on new COVID-19 measures. The decree is expected to come into force on Monday and last until April 6.

In "orange zones," visits to private houses will be allowed only for two persons not living there, and only within the single municipality, La Stampa reported, citing the draft.

The curfew from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., which has been in place for months, will remain.

For Easter holidays, from April 3-5, the whole country ” except for "white" regions ” will be a "red zone."

At the moment, only Sardinia is considered to be a "white zone."

The "red zone" for Easter holidays would mean that people would be banned from leaving home for any reasons other than emergency, grocery shopping or health issues.

The same restrictions were in place in Italy during Christmas holidays.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Red Zone Orange Same Italy March April Media From Cabinet Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

WHO Recommends to Further Use AstraZeneca COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

NPO launching cottage development project in GB

2 minutes ago

Couple killed on road in kasur

2 minutes ago

FDE announces spring break for next two weeks to t ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Extends UK Air Travel Ban Through April 1 - ..

2 minutes ago

China, Pakistan welcome any initiative supporting ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.