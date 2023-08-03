All Japanese Nationals Who Requested Evacuation From Niger Evacuated by France - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) All 10 Japanese nationals who wanted to leave Niger were evacuated on board the planes sent in by the French government, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

"The evacuation of all 10 Japanese citizens who expressed their desire to leave the country was undertaken," Matsuno said at a press conference.

He noted that eight of them arrived in France in the early hours of Thursday, while two others were evacuated earlier.

Overnight to Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said a fourth evacuation plane had left Niger, bringing the total number of evacuees to almost 1,000.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them. Following the coup, France started evacuating its citizens and other European nationals. On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said that the European Union had decided to evacuate all its citizens from Niger.