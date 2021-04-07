All JCPOA Members Supported US Return to Deal At Vienna Meeting - Berlin

All members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) supported the return of the United States to the deal during a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) All members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) supported the return of the United States to the deal during a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday.

"All members of the JCPOA have voiced support to the return of the United States to the agreement. We are working on this during ... negotiations, including last night in Vienna at the expert level," Burger said during a briefing.

The spokesman also said that Berlin positively assesses Tehran's and Washington's readiness to fully implement the deal, adding that Iran needs to fulfill its technical obligations, while the US needs to lift sanctions.