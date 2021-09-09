All Kabul Airport Equipment Fixed, International Flights Resuming - Qatari Diplomat

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Kabul airport will begin to receive international arrivals, as Qatari experts have fixed all the equipment, first flights are expected from the Qatari capital of Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said on Thursday.

"This is a historic day when international commercial flights from the Kabul airport are gradually resuming, the first commercial flights will arrive in Kabul from Doha," Al-Qahtani said on air of Al Jazeera.

Qatari experts have managed to fix all the damaged equipment in the international airport, the diplomat added.

A Qatar Airways plane will soon depart Kabul carrying the first passengers who acquired tickets after the restoration of the airport, Al-Qahtani added.