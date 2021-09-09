UrduPoint.com

All Kabul Airport Equipment Fixed, International Flights Resuming - Qatari Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

All Kabul Airport Equipment Fixed, International Flights Resuming - Qatari Diplomat

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Kabul airport will begin to receive international arrivals, as Qatari experts have fixed all the equipment, first flights are expected from the Qatari capital of Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said on Thursday.

"This is a historic day when international commercial flights from the Kabul airport are gradually resuming, the first commercial flights will arrive in Kabul from Doha," Al-Qahtani said on air of Al Jazeera.

Qatari experts have managed to fix all the damaged equipment in the international airport, the diplomat added.

A Qatar Airways plane will soon depart Kabul carrying the first passengers who acquired tickets after the restoration of the airport, Al-Qahtani added.

Related Topics

Kabul Qatar Doha All From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan University

2 minutes ago
 Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

21 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

18 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

18 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

20 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.