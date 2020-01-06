UrduPoint.com
All Kinds Of Foreign Interference In Libya's Conflict Must Stop - UN Envoy Salame

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame on Monday called on all countries to stop interfering in the conflict in Libya.

"Get out of Libya. There are enough weapons in Libya; they don't need extra weapons. There are enough mercenaries in Libya, so stop sending mercenaries," Salame said. "Stop all kinds of foreign interference."

