UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame on Monday called on all countries to stop interfering in the conflict in Libya.

"Get out of Libya. There are enough weapons in Libya; they don't need extra weapons. There are enough mercenaries in Libya, so stop sending mercenaries," Salame said. "Stop all kinds of foreign interference."