UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Known Coronavirus Mutations Affect Just 0.1% Of Genome - Russia's Rospotrebnadzor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

All Known Coronavirus Mutations Affect Just 0.1% of Genome - Russia's Rospotrebnadzor

All identified mutations of the coronavirus affect only 0.1 percent of its genome, so they will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccination, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) All identified mutations of the coronavirus affect only 0.1 percent of its genome, so they will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccination, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper reported that Russian scientists had described the case of a patient in which the coronavirus with 18 new mutations had been detected.

"There are 30,000 nucleotides in the genome. All changes between strains fit into 0.1 percent. This will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccines," the agency said.

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

21 minutes ago

Development goals unachievable without empowering ..

49 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

50 seconds ago

Condolence Reference held At PUCAR

53 seconds ago

High hopes but slow start: Europe's Covid vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.