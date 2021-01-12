All identified mutations of the coronavirus affect only 0.1 percent of its genome, so they will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccination, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) All identified mutations of the coronavirus affect only 0.1 percent of its genome, so they will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccination, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper reported that Russian scientists had described the case of a patient in which the coronavirus with 18 new mutations had been detected.

"There are 30,000 nucleotides in the genome. All changes between strains fit into 0.1 percent. This will affect neither diagnostics nor vaccines," the agency said.