All Large-Scale Events Banned In Slovakia Due To Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

All Large-Scale Events Banned in Slovakia Due to Coronavirus - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) All cultural, sport and other mass events will be banned in Slovakia for two weeks starting on Tuesday over coronavirus contagion fears, while citizens returning from Italy, China, Iran and South Korea are subject to a mandatory home quarantine, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Monday.

"The decision to ban for 14 days any mass-scale actions applies to events organized by both government bodies and commercial firms. The ban also concerns the Catholic Church. It is possible that the ban days will be extended after 14 days, it depends on the development of the situation with the coronavirus disease," Pellegrini told reporters, as broadcast by national tv channels.

According to the minister, the crisis group also decided that every Slovak citizen who returns from Italy, China, Iran or South Korea, must undergo mandatory 14-day-long home quarantine. Those who have some clinical signs of the disease may be voluntarily quarantined.

"For violating the decree on a mandatory 14-day quarantine, citizens may be fined up to 1,650 Euros [over $1,800] upon returning from the four above-mentioned countries," he added.

As of Monday, Slovakia has confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

