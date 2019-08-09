UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Leave For Gov't Advisers In Johnson's Cabinet Canceled Until Brexit Deadline - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

All Leave for Gov't Advisers in Johnson's Cabinet Canceled Until Brexit Deadline - Reports

Edward Lister, a senior adviser in the cabinet of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled all leave for government advisers until October 31, the Brexit deadline, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Edward Lister, a senior adviser in the cabinet of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled all leave for government advisers until October 31, the Brexit deadline, local media reported.

Lister e-mailed the special advisers on Thursday night, saying that there was "some confusion about taking holiday," The Guardian reported. Lister reportedly told the staff that none should be booked until October 31. Compensation would be considered for those who already booked leave, he added.

"There is serious work to be done between now and October 31st and we should be focused on the job," the email said.

After failing to leave the union by the initial deadline of March 29, the European Union gave London until October 31 to decide its fate. Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the United Kingdom will be out of the bloc on October 31, regardless of whether London approves a withdrawal agreement or not.

On Thursday, British media reported, citing Johnson's senior aides, that the prime minister was thinking of holding a new general election in the "days after" Brexit if there was a successful parliamentary no-confidence vote against his government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Job London United Kingdom Brexit March October Media All Government Cabinet Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Two police officers transferred

40 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders balloting of plots

42 seconds ago

Over 30 Militants Killed by Airstrikes in Afghanis ..

43 seconds ago

Mistakenly in trade policy could turn U.S. economi ..

45 seconds ago

Manager of chips factory arrested on poor hygienic ..

46 seconds ago

U.S. Consul General pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.