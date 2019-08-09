(@imziishan)

Edward Lister, a senior adviser in the cabinet of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled all leave for government advisers until October 31, the Brexit deadline, local media reported

Lister e-mailed the special advisers on Thursday night, saying that there was "some confusion about taking holiday," The Guardian reported. Lister reportedly told the staff that none should be booked until October 31. Compensation would be considered for those who already booked leave, he added.

"There is serious work to be done between now and October 31st and we should be focused on the job," the email said.

After failing to leave the union by the initial deadline of March 29, the European Union gave London until October 31 to decide its fate. Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the United Kingdom will be out of the bloc on October 31, regardless of whether London approves a withdrawal agreement or not.

On Thursday, British media reported, citing Johnson's senior aides, that the prime minister was thinking of holding a new general election in the "days after" Brexit if there was a successful parliamentary no-confidence vote against his government.