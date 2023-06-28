All Living US Presidents Except Trump Are Direct Descendants of Slaveholders - Reuters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) All living former presidents of the United States, with the exception of Donald Trump, and at least 118 influential US leaders are direct descendants of individuals who owned slaves, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and current President Joe Biden are all descendants of ancestors who owned slaves at one point, the genealogical report of the US political elite said.

In addition, of the 536 members of the last sitting Congress, at least one hundred members come from slaveholders, with 28 members of the Senate having at least one slaveholder ancestor.

The list includes politicians such as Mitch McConnell. Lindsey Graham, Elizabeth Warren, and Jeanne Shaheen.

Moreover, two out of the nine sitting US Supreme Court justices, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, descend from slaveholders.

Reuters also found that 11 US states have governors who can trace their families to slaveholders.