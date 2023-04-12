All Local Administration Buildings in Bakhmut Under Russian Control - DPR Acting Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) All local administration buildings in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, are under control of Russian forces, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"I'll tell you that all administrative buildings are already under the control of our units," Pushilin told Russia's Channel One Broadcaster.

The DPR's acting head added that violent clashes are ongoing in the western part of the city.