UrduPoint.com

All Main Lebanese Highways Unblocked After Mass Protest

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 11:26 PM

All Main Lebanese Highways Unblocked After Mass Protest

Protesters in Lebanon have lifted blockades across all of the country's main highways and Beirut's junctures after a mass protest by public transport drivers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Protesters in Lebanon have lifted blockades across all of the country's main highways and Beirut's junctures after a mass protest by public transport drivers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, taxi and minibus drivers blocked the roads to protest ongoing price hikes for fuel and food in the midst of another meltdown of the national Currency.

Reports of the mass protest resulted in many private schools canceling classes as well as hundreds of stores not opening.

Despite calls on social media to gather for a mass demonstration at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, the area remained empty at the scheduled hour.

Lebanon has been roiled by almost two years of a political and economic crisis that has led to the resignation of two cabinets since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.

Related Topics

Protest Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Beirut Price Lebanon October 2019 All

Recent Stories

22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

3 minutes ago
 SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 S ..

SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 Satellite on Falcon 9 - Zelensk ..

3 minutes ago
 Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2021 sails through Na ..

Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2021 sails through National Assembly with majority ..

3 minutes ago
 US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypt ..

US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secr ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Raised Havana Syndrome With Russia

Blinken Says US Raised Havana Syndrome With Russia

3 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Bandial as Chief Justic ..

President appoints Justice Bandial as Chief Justice Supreme Court

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.