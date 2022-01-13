All Main Lebanese Highways Unblocked After Mass Protest

Protesters in Lebanon have lifted blockades across all of the country's main highways and Beirut's junctures after a mass protest by public transport drivers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Protesters in Lebanon have lifted blockades across all of the country's main highways and Beirut's junctures after a mass protest by public transport drivers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, taxi and minibus drivers blocked the roads to protest ongoing price hikes for fuel and food in the midst of another meltdown of the national Currency.

Reports of the mass protest resulted in many private schools canceling classes as well as hundreds of stores not opening.

Despite calls on social media to gather for a mass demonstration at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, the area remained empty at the scheduled hour.

Lebanon has been roiled by almost two years of a political and economic crisis that has led to the resignation of two cabinets since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.