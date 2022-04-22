All Major European Economies May Face 'Mild Technical Recession' in 2022 - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) All major European economies save for one may face a mild recession this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) European Department Director Alfred Kammer told reporters on Friday.

"All major European economies, except for Spain, are at around zero percent growth, some a bit above, some a bit below, and there is a risk that some of them could enter a mild technical recession in 2022," Kammer said during a press briefing.

However, there is much uncertainty about the numbers regarding the performance of these economies, Krammer said.

The IMF said in its regional economic outlook on Friday, that GDP growth in the advanced European economies will decline to 3% in 2022, while in the emerging markets it will face a decline of 3.2%.