All Major UK Teachers' Unions Agree to End Strikes After Pay Rise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) All major teachers' unions in the United Kingdom have agreed to end strikes after being offered a 6.5% pay rise by the government, UK media reported on Monday.

The majority of members of the National education Union (NEU), National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) voted to accept the deal with the government, which will increase teachers' pay by extending school funding, Sky news reported.

Teachers' unions in Wales and Scotland have already called off strikes after accepting the authorities' offer, while disagreements remain in Northern Ireland, the ITV broadcaster said.

The UK is facing a massive wave of strikes, caused by a record high inflation rate due to a collapse of supply chains, caused by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. Among those striking are workers at railways, airports, postal services and law firms.