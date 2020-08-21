UrduPoint.com
All Members Of Small Body To Attend Syria Constitution Committee's Geneva Talks - Pedersen

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:34 PM

All Members of Small Body to Attend Syria Constitution Committee's Geneva Talks - Pedersen

All the 45 members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's Small Body will be able to arrive in Geneva to attend the Constitutional Committee meeting on August 24, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) All the 45 members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's Small Body will be able to arrive in Geneva to attend the Constitutional Committee meeting on August 24, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed last October following many rounds of mediation by the UN and other international intermediaries seeking intra-Syrian reconciliation.

The 150-member committee, which includes the 45-member Small Body, brings together an equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society to draft a new constitution for Syria as part of the comprehensive UN-backed peace process. So far, the committee has not progressed far in its endeavors.

