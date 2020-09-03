UrduPoint.com
All Members Of Stage 1 Trial Of Russian Vektor Vaccine Discharged, Feel Well - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:50 AM

All Members of Stage 1 Trial of Russian Vektor Vaccine Discharged, Feel Well - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) All members of the Stage 1 of a clinical trial of the Russian coronavirus vaccine from the Vektor research center have been discharged and are feeling well, the press service of the consumer health watchdog said Thursday.

"All members of the Stage 1 have been vaccinated twice and discharged from the clinic. All volunteers are feeling well. There are no complaints," the watchdog said.

