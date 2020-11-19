All Michigan Counties Certify US Presidential Election Results - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) All of Michigan's counties have voted to certify the results of the November 3 US election, the state's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the canvassing board of Wayne County, Michigan's most populous, was initially unable to certify the results of the election due to malpractices alleged by two Republican members of the 4-person panel. However, hours later the board members reached a compromise to overcome the 2-2 partisan deadlock.

"All 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election," Benson said in a tweet. "Next, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to issue final certification of the Nov. 3 election. The meeting will be open to the public. More information to follow."

Democratic party candidate and projected President-elect Joe Biden won 68 percent of the vote in Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit and where more than 850,000 ballots were cast, according to official results posted by Fox news. Biden won the state by roughly 146,000 votes, or 2.7 percent of the total.

Michigan, which represents 16 electoral votes, was one of the most critical battleground states in the 2020 race. Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016.

Biden has won the electoral college vote 306-232 while capturing 51% (79.3 million) of the national popular vote.

Trump pounced on Benson's remarks on Wednesday to buttress his allegations of widespread cheating in the election.

"The Great State of Michigan, with votes being far greater than the number of people who voted, cannot certify the election. The Democrats cheated big time, and got caught. A Republican WIN!," he tweeted.

On Monday, Trump fired the country's top election security official, Chris Krebs, for disputing the president's claims of vote fraud.

Benson defended the integrity of the Michigan result in another tweet, praising the hard work of the state's electoral workers.

"One reason the 2020 Presidential elections were the most secure in American history is in no small part due to @C_C_Krebs & his team. He is the ultimate, consummate professional & leaders on both sides of the aisle appreciate (h)is integrity, experience, and commitment to democracy," Benson said.

Trump has refused to concede his defeat to Biden and has filed multiple lawsuits in various states and jurisdictions where votes show he lost, in an attempt to overturn the results.