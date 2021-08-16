UrduPoint.com

All Military And Civilian Flights Halted At Kabul Airport: Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:09 PM

All military and civilian flights halted at Kabul airport: Pentagon

All military and civilian flights have been halted at the Kabul airport because of the crowds of civilians who have surged out onto the runways, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :All military and civilian flights have been halted at the Kabul airport because of the crowds of civilians who have surged out onto the runways, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"US military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Kabul Pentagon All Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

40 minutes ago
 SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

40 minutes ago
 Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of curre ..

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

41 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 for possessing drugs, liquor, fir ..

Police arrest 11 for possessing drugs, liquor, fireworks items

1 minute ago
 Pak HC in UK to remain close on Ashura

Pak HC in UK to remain close on Ashura

1 minute ago
 Parliamentary secy interior reviews security arran ..

Parliamentary secy interior reviews security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Har ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.